Progress MS-11 space freighter mounted atop Soyuz-2.1 rocket at Baikonur

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Workers of the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan have completed mounting the Progress MS-11 space freighter atop the Soyuz-2.1 carrier rocket to be launched on April 4, Russia's space corporation Roscosmos said on its Twitter page.

"Assembling the Soyuz-2.1 carrier rocket and the Progress MS-11 cargo spacecraft has been completed. The technical management and the state commission have certified it as ready for transportation and installation at the launch pad," Roscosmos said, TASS reports.

The rocket will blast off from Baikonur at 14:01 Moscow time on April 4 to deliver the Progress MS-11 space freighter to the International Space Station (ISS).