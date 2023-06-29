Progress MS-24 atop a Soyuz 2.1a rocket to lift off Aug 23

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket carrying Progress MS-24 spacecraft is set to blast off from Baikonur Cosmodrome on August 23, Kazinform reports.

Progress MS-23 supply ship atop Soyuz 2.1a rocket lifted off from Baikonur on May 24. It means two cargo ships necessary to support cosmonauts on the International Space Station (ISS) and its systems are to be launched from Baikonur within two months.