    15:38, 27 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Progress MS-27 freighter to blast off from Baikonur Cosmodrome on May 30

    Photo: Roscosmos

    A Soyuz-2.1a space rocket with a Progress MS-27 freighter has been transported and installed on the launch pad at site no. 31 at Baikonur Consmodrome today, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    The takeoff of the Soyuz-2.1a space rocket carrying the Progress MS-27 freighter is scheduled for May 30 at 2:42 pm Astana tome.

    Photo: Roscosmos

    The Progress MS-27 freighter is to deliver to the ISS up to 2.5 tons of freight, including ISS equipment and system devices, equipment for scientific experiments, clothes, food, medical and sanitary and hygienic means for the 71st long-expedition crew, refueling fuel, drinking water and 40kg of nitrogen maintain total pressure within the cabin.

    According to a source at the Cosmodrome, a Kazakhstani delegation led by newly-appointed minister of digital development, innovation and aerospace industry Zhaslan Madiyev is to attend the launch of the rocket.

    It is expected that current issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia’s space authorities are to be discussed during negotiations with the leadership of Roscosmos.

    Adlet Seilkhanov
