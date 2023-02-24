Progressive development of bilateral relations with number of European States discussed at Kazakh FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a series of meetings with ambassadors of Eastern European countries, including Romanian Ambassador Madalina Lupu, Lithuanian Ambassador Gintautas Vasiulis and Estonian Ambassador Toomas Tirs, Kazinform cites the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The Deputy Minister and representatives of diplomatic missions mentioned the high dynamics of bilateral relations and confidential political dialogue, as well as discussed the further prospects of interaction in the priority fields.

During the talks with the Ambassador of Romania, the parties discussed the implementation of the Joint Action Plan between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries for 2023-2025 signed last year. Ambassador Lupu also noted the level of cultural relations between the countries and spoke about the upcoming events with the assistance of the Kazakh side – a concert of classical music of Romanian composers in Astana and the Kazakh museum exhibitions in Romania.

For 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazakhstan and Romania maintain a regular dialogue at all levels, as well as within international organizations.

Romania is the largest trade partner of Kazakhstan in Eastern Europe (4th in Europe and 10th in the world), where the largest investment asset of Kazakhstan in Europe – KazMunayGas International company successfully operates, which ensures implementation of Kazakhstan's oil supply diversification policy.

Bilateral trade turnover for 2022 increased by 62.5% (2.6 billion US dollars) as compared to 2021. The gross inflow of investments from Romania to Kazakhstan amounted to 1.57 billion US dollars (from 2005 to 2022).

During the conversation with the Ambassador of Lithuania the positive dynamics and confidential character of the Kazakh-Lithuanian relations were noted, the new impulse to which was given by official visit of the Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis to Kazakhstan last December, during which the agreements on activization of economic cooperation were reached, the importance of establishment of close contacts between businessmen and business representatives of both countries was noted.

Special attention was paid to the development of contacts between the regions and giving the institute of twinning a more pragmatic character. Establishment of twinning arrangements between Shymkent and Kaunas is currently under study.

An important point of the talks was facilitation of visa regime with the EU, the parties stated that facilitation of visa procedures is in mutual interest for expansion of business, educational, cultural and tourist relations between the European Union and Kazakhstan.

Lithuania is one of the main trade partners of Kazakhstan among the European Union countries. Trade turnover in 2022 reached 584 million US dollars, an increase of 30% compared to 2021. About 170 Lithuanian companies are represented in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting with the Estonian Ambassador, the interlocutors considered the priority areas for cooperation in the near future and emphasized the importance of maintaining a high dynamic of political and economic contacts, a commitment that was confirmed by the political consultations that took place between the countries in January of this year.

The important domestic political context of bilateral relations was also noted in light of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Estonia (March 5) and Kazakhstan (March 19).

Trade, economic and investment cooperation between the countries is systematically developing. In 2022, the trade turnover between the two countries grew by 6.4 times compared to 2021 and reaching 122 million US dollars.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko noted the importance of maintaining an active political dialogue that would strengthen multidimensional cooperation between countries, and congratulated his colleague on the Independence Day of Estonia.

During the meetings, Deputy Minister informed his European partners about the implementation of political and socio-economic reforms in the country to build Just and Fair Kazakhstan, as well as preparations for the upcoming elections to the Kazakh Majilis of Parliament and maslikhats.