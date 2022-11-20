EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:38, 20 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Project seeks to increase mathematical vocabulary in sign language

    None
    SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - The State University of Campinas (Unicamp), in São Paulo, Brazil, is developing a project to increase the vocabulary of mathematics in Brazilian Sign Language (Libras). The «Mathematics + Libras» initiative aims to enrich the language used by deaf people with mathematical terms that may not exist or are not yet widespread, Agencia Brasil reports.

    The project offers a summer workshop, in which high school students will stay at the university for fifteen days to solve problems and face mathematical challenges. «The project was conceived for the selected students to have a rich mathematical experience and growth, while contributing to the enrichment of the deaf community,» says Marcelo Firer, professor at Unicamp's Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Scientific Computing.

    Deaf high school students who like mathematics and are fluent in Brazilian Sign Language can enroll in the project. The workshop will take place in January 2023. The program also offers social activities on the Unicamp campus. The project is completely free of charge, and Unicamp will provide food and a R$ 1,760 grant for accommodation within the university itself.


    Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!