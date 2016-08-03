Project urging to root for Kazakh athletes at Rio Olympics launched in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new project "Roof for ours - be closer to sport!" was launched in the Kazakh capital Astana.

Advertising towers with booklets containing information about the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and schedule of the sport events in which Kazakh athletes are going to participate were installed at Keruen, Khan Shatyr, Mega, Aruzhan, Asia Park, Sine Tempore shopping malls, Ansar Business Center and other places.



At the presentation of the project Ardak Tulendin, Director of the Republican Academic and Analytical Center for Physical Culture and Sports, said there are plans to install the advertising towers at the Astana International Airport and the Public Service Centers around the city.



The booklets also contain quick and easy exercises for everyone that can be done anywhere.



After the Rio Olympics, the organizers of the project promise to released new booklets dedicated to other big international sport events with the participation of Kazakh athletes and sport events held in Astana.



The project was exclusively launched in Astana. Its launch in other regions of Kazakhstan is being eyed as well.















