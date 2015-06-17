Projected gold reserves estimated at 9500 t, Investment and Development Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Projected gold reserves in Kazakhstan are estimated at 9.5 thousand tons, this has been stated by chairman of the Committee for Geology and Subsoil use under the Ministry of Investment and Development Bazarbai Nurabayev at the VI International Mining and Metallurgical Congress themed "Astana Mining & Metallurgy".

According to his words, this fact confirms the need for further geological study. "Inferred gold resources of Kazakhstan are estimated at 9.5 thousand tons including gold ore deposits - 7,7 thousand tons, complex gold deposits - about 2 tons. Projected resources of P1, P2 categories equaled 53%. The major part of gold deposits is located within the eastern, central, northern and southern regions of Kazakhstan," said B. Nurabayev. In addition, he informed that forecasted copper resources are estimated at 100 million tons, 33.4% of which are resources of P1 and P2 categories. Copper resources are mainly concentrated within the known ore fields of the central, eastern and western regions of Kazakhstan. Lead and zinc are usually found together and regarded as complex lead-zinc ore deposits. Projected reserves of zinc and lead in Kazakhstan are estimated at 135 million tons and 58 million tons, respectively. Zinc and lead reserves are mainly concentrated in the eastern, southern, central and western parts of the country.