Projected pupils’ seats to be insufficient, Labor Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s teachers’ sitting Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Minister Tamara Duissenova stressed the need to elaborate the roadmap for the infrastructure development for the construction of educational facilities, Kazinform reports.

Some 400,000 babies are born in Kazakhstan annually. Today, the number of students, including those studying at higher educational establishments, rose to more than 675,000. Their number is expected to reach more than one million. To this end, the commissioning of projected pupils’ seats at schools and technical and vocational facilities will be insufficient.

Last week this issue was debated at the meeting with the participation of the Head of State, Almaty akimat. Those attending approved the expansion of the Public Private Partnership mechanism in the social sphere, including construction, and reconstruction. The Government, local executive bodies, and private businesses will participate in this scheme.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan will face a shortage of pupils’ seats of 1.1 million by 2026.

Astana city is experiencing shortage of places at schools too. It lacks some 26,000 seats. Three-shift schooling was reported in eight schools, while 18 are overcrowded.