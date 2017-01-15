EN
    21:48, 15 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Projects of Calatrava Grace Corporation in Astana presented to Nazarbayev

    ASTANA-ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with co-CEO of Calatrava Grace Corporation Micael Calatrava in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    During the meeting the sides discussed the prospects of long-term cooperation between the company and Kazakhstan. Presentation of the company's projects planned in Astana, including the Astana sport city, was held at the meeting.

    Mr. Calatrava revealed that the corporation is involved in a mega project Dubai Creek Tower in Dubai that will surpass the height of the Burj Khalifa Tower (828 meters).

    Calatrava Grace is an investing corporation which portfolio includes dozens of projects in 32 countries with total area of 1.9 million square meters.

