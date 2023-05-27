Projects worth 60.8 bln yuan inked at Beijing investment summit

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A total of 39 major projects with a total value of over 60.8 billion yuan (about 8.59 billion U.S. dollars) were signed on Friday at the 2023 Invest Beijing Global Summit, Xinhua reports.

Themed «Invest in Beijing, Win the Future,» the summit is part of the ongoing 2023 Zhongguancun Forum. It aims to showcase Beijing's new development advantages and share new growth opportunities with the world through the forum.

The summit attracted more than 600 people from enterprises, governments, and investment institutions.

A total of 152 investment projects involving enterprise financing, park cooperation, building cooperation, and land financing were announced at the summit, with a total investment of 143.4 billion yuan.

A series of supporting policies to promote the development of enterprises' research and development (R&D) centers in Beijing, including measures to improve the level of R&D facilitation and enhance the introduction of foreign R&D centers, were also released at the summit to facilitate the high-quality development of R&D centers in the national capital.