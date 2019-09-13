EN
    10:24, 13 September 2019

    Prominent journalist and writer Abilfayiz Idrissov passed away at 89

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Abilfayiz Idrissov, a popular journalist, writer, author of literary and artistic works, candidate of historical sciences, professor, honored worker of the country and eminent figure of Kazakhstan, has passed away aged 89, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    This information was approved by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Abilfayiz Idrissov is the father of Erlan Idrisov, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain with concurrent accreditation to the Northern Ireland and Iceland, former chairman of the MFA of Kazakhstan.

    Photo: turkystan.kz



