Prominent journalists join National Kurultai of Kazakhstan

New members have joined the Ulttyq Qurutai (National Kurultai) of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

President of Adil Soz International Foundation for Protection of Freedom of Speech Karlygash Dzhamankulova, President of Otandastar Fund Daniyar Kadirov, and Editor-in-Chief of Vremya socio-political newspaper Lev Tarakanov were revealed as new members of the Ulttyq Qurutai.

At the same time, Arman Kashkinbekov, Denis Krivosheyev and Abzal Saparbekuly were removed from the National Council.

The National Kurultai of Kazakhstan was established on June 15, 2022 by a decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.