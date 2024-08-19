Prominent Kazakh physicist Temirgali Koketayev passed away

Prominent scientist, professor of the Buketov Karaganda State University, Doctor of Physics and Mathematics Temirgali Koketayev passed away, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Governor of the region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev expressed his condolences to the family and relatives of the late professor.

“Temirgali Koketayev’s name became a symbol of high professionalism and devotion to science. He was not just a world-famous scientist, but also the person, whose work and knowledge will always remain in the history of our country. My deepest condolences to the family and relatives. His memory will stay forever with us,” the governor posted on his Instagram account.

In 1999, the International Biographical Center (Cambridge, UK) awarded Temirgali Koketayev with the “Outstanding Person of XXI Century” title and a silver medal. Two years later, he got the title of the International Scientist of the Year and got a gold medal. Later, Koketayev was awarded the International Socrates Award. He became the first Kazakh to lecture in Oxford.