Prominent Kazakhstani composer laid to rest in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Outstanding composer and People's Artist of Kazakhstan Bazarbai Dzhumaniyazov has been laid to rest in Almaty today.

According to reports, akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek, well-known public figures and professor Dzhumaniyazov's family and loves ones attended the memorial service. Mayor Baibek expressed his condolences to the family on the occasion of untimely passing of the composer. At the memorial service it was noted that professor Dzhumaniyazov had become an integral part of Kazakhstani culture and greatly contributed to the development of musical art in our independent country.