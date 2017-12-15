Prominent Kazakhstanis receive state awards from the President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the eve of Independence Day, a number of politicians, public, cultural and sports figures received state awards from the hands of the President, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today the Hero of Labour of Kazakhstan Order has been awarded to the chairman of the board of JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov, manager of Tengizchevroil LLP in Atyrau region, Ruslan Kuatov, Olympic champion and the head of a peasant farm, Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov.

Order of the Fatherland went to the akim of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov, akim of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev, director of Aktobe region's Stepnoe LLP, Amangos Tuleuov.

Deputy Director General of Caspian Pipeline Consortium JSC Kaiyrgeldy Kabyldin, Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan Nurlan Onzhanov, writer Anes Saray received the Barys Order.

Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev, the former Prosecutor General, the Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov, the Minister of Justice, Marat Beketayev, the Minister for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek, the actress of the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Theater, Meruert Utekesheva were awarded the Order of Parasat.

Order of Honour went to a teacher of Kastek secondary school, Bazarkul Berdinkenova, boxer Kanat Islam, a doctor from the Pavlodar regional hospital Tolegen Mutushev, Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiev, actress Assel Sadvakasova.

In addition, today the Head of State handed the Order of Work Glory 3rd class, Order of Glory 2nd Class, Order of Valor 1st Class and 2nd, Medal for Courage, and the Honoured Worker of Kazakhistan title.



The President stressed that today only a portion of Kazakhstanis received their awards and that those in the regions who contributed to the development of our homeland will receive their awards later from akims and other officials on his behalf.