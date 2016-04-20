Prominent public figure Sagidulla Kubashev passes away

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Prominent public figure Sagidulla Kubashev passed away in Almaty city on Tuesday aged 90.

Mr. Kubashev once served as the Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan. Born in 1927, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Veterinary Institute in 1949.

Mr. Kubashev took the post of deputy Chairman of the Ministers' Council of the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic in 1975. He headed regional executive committees in Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions and was a member of Guryev, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regional executive committees. He also was a member of the Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan in 1987-1988.

Sagidulla Kubashev will be laid to rest in Almaty city on April 21.