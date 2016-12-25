Prominent scholar- folklorist Edyge Turssunov passed away

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prominent scholar-folklorist of Kazakhstan Edyge Darigulovich Turssunov passed away.

Cultural expert Zira Naurzbayeva expressed condolences to his family and relatives on her Facebook account: “I have always reckoned him a great person. Me and all humanity scholars named him our Teacher. We sought for his books, read them and passed them from hand to hand.”

Farewell ceremony will be held on Monday, Dec 26, at 10:00 at the National Library (Pushkinka) in Almaty.

Publications by Edyge Turssunov include: “Genesis of Kazakh Household Tales” (Cand.Sc. thesis, 1973), “Origin of Baksy, Akyns, Sal, Seri and Zhyrau (Doctoral thesis, 2003), “Kazakh Tales” (Chapters 1-2, 1994), “In the World of Tales, Legends, Stories, Fables and Apologues (in co-authorship with B.Kaziyev, 1983), “Turkic Myths” (Literature Readings, 2006).