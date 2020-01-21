EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:05, 21 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Prominent statesman Kamal Burkhanov passed away

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prominent statesman and public figure, former Majilis deputy Kamal Burkhanov has passed away, Kazinform reports with a reference to Senator Murat Baktiyaruly’s publication in Facebook.

    According to him, Kamal Burkhanov has been ill in the past two years.

    Kamal Burkhanov was born on March 31, 1954. In 1977, he graduated from Tashkent-based V.I.Lenin State University with a major in History. He was Doctor of Political Sciences and member of the Academy of Social Sciences of Kazakhstan. He authored more than 40 research works, books, articles and textbooks.

    Kamal Burkhanov was a deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the IV-V convocations.


    Tags:
    Majilis News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!