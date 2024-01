ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Konstantin Brusensky is set to make a debut against Russian Dagir Kachakayev, Kazinform reports.

The 6-round fight is set to take place in Moscow on December 23.



Brusensky is only 23, but he has already won many prestigious boxing tournaments in the city of Almaty, Almaty region, Kazakhstan and Russia.



He recently joined the team of Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova.