EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:55, 04 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Promo of potential Golovkin v Alvarez fight available online

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promo of potential Golovkin v Alvarez fight that might happen in 2016 is available online.

    Earlier Badlefthook.com web portal revealed that the Golovkin v Alvarez bout is one of five major fights that could happen in 2016 and the biggest fight at 160. Right after Canelo Alvarez defeated Miguel Cotto in late November, he said in his post-match interview that he would be happy to fight Golovkin. Other possible fights that get boxing fans excited include Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder, Manny Pacquiao v Terence Crawford, Sergey Kovalev v Andre Ward, and Roman Gonzalez v Guillermo Rigondeaux.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!