EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:07, 31 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Promo video of Golovkin vs. Canelo showdown goes online

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A promo video of much-anticipated showdown between Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez has been released, Kazinform reports.

    The Golovkin vs. Canelo fight will take place on September 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

    Earlier it was confirmed that two Kazakhstan's TV channels Qazaqstan and QazSport will air the fight on September 16.

    Meanwhile, there are only 2 weeks to go #GGGCanelo2

    Публикация от Zhanar Utesheva (@zhanar_utesheva) 30 Авг 2018 в 8:56 PDT

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!