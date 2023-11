ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The promo video of the upcoming Gennady Golovkin and Dominic Wade fight has just hit the web, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.



Recall that WBA (Super) undefeated middleweight champion Golovkin (34-0, 31 KOs) will step into the ring with mandatory IBF challenger Wade (18-0, 12 KOs) on April 23 at The Forum in Inglewood, California, Sports.kz reports.