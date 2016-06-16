Promoters resume talks on Golovkin-Canelo fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Golden Boy Promotions of Oscar De La Hoya and K2 Promotions of Tom Loeffler resume talks on the Golovkin-Alvarez fight, Sports.kz informs citing BoxingScene.com.

"We are looking forward to arranging this fight and the next ones. I called Loeffler several times including today, we also texted each other, and we are ready for talks. Canelo will return in the ring this September, and we keep it in mind," Vice President of Golden Boy Promotions Eric Gomez told.

Earlier Gomez told that Gennady Golovkin, Billy Joe Saunders, Liam Smith, Shawn Porter, Miguel Cotto, Daniel Jacobs and Floyd Mayweather were on the short list for Canelo.