ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan Bakhytbek Shabarbayev met in Islamabad with President of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh on Sunday, Kazinform refers to The Express Tribune (https://tribune.com.pk/story/1047003/promoting-education-iiui-kazakhstan-to-enhance-ties/).

The parties agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in the field of higher education.

The Kazakh Diplomat appraised the role the Pakistani University played in promotion of Islamic teaching all over the world.

The parties agreed also that Director General of the Islamic Research Institute Dr Muhammad Ziaul Haq would represent the IIUI at the international conference on “Religions against Terrorism” to be held in Astana this year.

Shabarbayev invited also the President of the Pakistani University to visit Kazakhstan and meet Education Minister.

In turn, Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh told the Kazakh Ambassador about the conference “Role of Religious Leaders in Combating Terrorism” held recently.