Promotion of national sport in the country remains challenging, Kazakh senator

Deputies of the Kazakh Senate’s Committee on Social and Cultural Development and Science, the Tourism and Sport Ministry management held a meeting discussing promotion of national sport as well as ways for finding prompt solutions to the pressing issues, including on the legislative level, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Senate.

The Committee’s chairman Nurtore Zhusip stated that the country has been witnessing a strong tendency in promoting national sport, including a growing role of the state support, over the past few years.

Promotion of national sports in the country is an important and challenging issue. Even though the official status and the high social importance was given to national sport, it is yet to be fully integrated into the way of life of the society and the young generation. There are significant challenges in this field requiring a solution as well, said Zhusip.

He went on to add that 11 national sports are officially registered and that those regularly engaged in them account for 8.7% of the total number of people engaged in physical culture and sports sections in the country.

In addition, the country holds up to one thousand competitions, from international to rural ones, included in the national sports register. So far this year, the national team in international competitions have earned 10 gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze medals.

Attending the meeting were also the representatives of the National Sports Association, local and regional maslikhats, as well as industry experts.