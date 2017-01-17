Property taxes collected in Kazakhstan exceeded 42bln tenge
According to experts, growth of tax collections is observed in oil regions of the country. Thus, in Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions, growth made 24% and 25% respectively. In Atyrau region, this figure made 14%.
The biggest amount of property taxes was collected in South Kazakhstan region - +19%, 3.2bln tenge in total in January-November 2016.
The Almaty agglomeration project gave a strong impetus to the region’s development. The amount of collected property tax rose by 17% up to 3.4bln tenge. In Almaty, the growth made only 8% (up to 10.9bln tenge). In whole, the two regions gathered 34% of all the individuals’ property taxes across Kazakhstan. Astana ranks the second in collection of property taxes (5.4% bln tenge) with annual growth which made 11%.