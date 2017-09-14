Proposed Latinized Kazakh script not the final one - Culture Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly insists that the recently proposed Latinized Kazakh script is not the final one, Kazinform reports.

"In his article "The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Public Conscience" Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the gradual switchover of the Kazakh language to the Latin script as one of the key priorities. We've been preparing for this moment since attaining independence. (...) The first big meeting that unanimously supported this initiative [Latinized Kazakh script] was held at the Parliament on September 11. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that this is not the final version of the script. We are not planning to approve it," Minister Mukhamediuly said, speaking at the roundtable on introduction of a single standard of the Latinized Kazakh script in Astana on Thursday.



Recall that the draft Latin-based Kazakh script was presented at the parliamentary hearings in the Kazakh capital on Monday, September 11. According to Yerbol Shayakhmetov, Director of the Republican Coordination and Methodology Center for Language Development, the suggested draft of the script consists of 25 letters. The first Latinized Kazakh script was officially used in Kazakhstan in 1929-1940, but was replaced with the Cyrillic one later.



