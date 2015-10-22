ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Prosecutor General's Office in Astana has held today a meeting with the representatives of the OSCE permanent delegations and OSCE Secretariat within their familiarization trip to Kazakhstan.

Ambassadors of 18 OSCE member-countries, Ambassador- Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana as well as the representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office, National Security Committee's Anti-Terrorism Centre, Public Administration and Anti-Corruption Agency, Public Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry attended the meeting. Welcoming the participants, Deputy Prosecutor General Andrey Kravchenko told the guests about the goals, objectives and priority areas of Kazakhstan prosecution authorities, the peculiarities of the prosecutor's supervision and human rights protection duties. It was noted that the prosecution authorities of Kazakhstan help more than 500 thousand people annually. Mr. Kravchenko noted that Kazakhstan's prosecution authorities gives special attention to the development of international relations and the process of integration into international legal community. Fruitful negotiations and close interaction with foreign partners on relevant issues resulted in conclusion of 44 bilateral inter-state agreements in criminal proceedings, including the U.S., Spain, Italy, China, Hungary and Canada. Special attention is given to the cooperation with human rights protection and anti-terrorist structures of the UN, OSCE, the Council of Europe, SCO and other international organizations. Eight UN Special Rapporteurs have visited Kazakhstan in the past five year, Kravchenko said. Around 40 joint projects have been implemented under the auspices of the OSCE Centre in Astana, he added. The guests were also informed about the main areas of collaboration in fight with trans-national organized crime, drug trafficking, cyber-security crimes, extremism and terrorism. The representatives of the OSCE permanent delegations noted the importance of further enhancement of inter-state cooperation in the field of human rights protection and fight with crime under the international treaties.