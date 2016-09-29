11:32, 29 September 2016 | GMT +6
Prosecutor General accompanied by 200 experts left for Aktobe region
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov left for Aktobe region for a working trip.
Accompanied by around 200 specialists from all central executive authorities and non-governmental organizations, the visit of the Prosecutor General and his delegation is to solve the socio-economic problems of the region.
Today, Zh.Assanov will meet with local community, businessmen, university and school students.
Source: prokuror.gov.kz