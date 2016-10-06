Prosecutor General calls on to punish authorities for unwarranted audits of businesses

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov believes it is high time to change the mindset of government authorities responsible for audits of businesses, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Assanov shared his thoughts on the changes that should be made in audits of businesses in Kazakhstan at the meeting of the staff of the Prosecutor General's Office in Astana on Thursday.



"The most difficult thing we have to do is to change the mindset of the people who work in that sector. They need to set the priorities. They need to realize that business and support of legitimate businesses is the priority," said Deputy Prosecutor General Marat Akhmetzhanov, suggesting using ‘the carrot and the stick approach' in that process.



He explained that the situation in the audit of businesses in Kazakhstan has not changed a bit over the years and that the government authorities still violate rights of entrepreneurs.



"The situation remains the same. That means we will have to use ‘the stick'," the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan added.