Prosecutor General, Children’s Rights Ombudsman signed memo of coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prosecutor General Askhat Daulbayev and Children’s Rights Ombudsman Zagipa Baliyeva have signed today a memorandum of mutual cooperation in protection of minors’ rights.

After the ceremony of signing the document, A.Daulbayev noted the importance of the Memorandum, and stressed that ensuring happy and protected childhood has been one of the main national priorities of Kazakhstan. The Prosecutor General said that establishment of the institute of the Children’s Rights Ombudsman became a new step in implementation of the constitutional provision on unconditional protection of childhood.

As the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office informed, the parties agreed to consolidate efforts aimed at solution of pressing issues in the sphere of protection of children’s rights and interests, identification of systemic problems and development of a package of measures on their settlement.

The Memorandum aims at fulfillment of joint and coordinated actions on securing rights and legal interests of children, restoration of their violated rights and freedoms based on principles of constructiveness, transparency and effectiveness.

The parties agreed also to apply various forms of interaction and establish regular exchange of information.