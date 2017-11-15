Prosecutor General explains why 'rise in crime' observed in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prosecutor General Zhakip Assanov has explained why Kazakhstanis suppose that crime is increasing in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Earlier, everything seemed to be peaceful and quiet. Now, it looks as though crime has risen. It is because everything is open, but earlier it was out of the public eye. The people did not know much. Now, if a crime is committed, then the information is instantly shared on the Internet, and we discuss it with the entire society. The statistics are different now. Earlier, if some [servants] concealed serious crimes the punishment was limited to reprimands only, whereas, nowadays, they would be judged for that," Zhakip Assanov said, presenting the Draft Law "On the Introduction of Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Modernizing the Jurisdictional Basis for Law-Enforcement Activity" during a Majilis plenary session.

The Prosecutor General assured that in fact, the country's criminal situation is steadily improving.

"I mean that every year the life of Kazakhstanis gets better, especially in terms of security. It bears repeating that the number of serious crimes such as murders and bodily injuries declines from year to year. In general, improvement of legislation is a continuing process. Every state makes changes in its legislation taking into account the internal situation. Today's draft law is one of such steps," added Zhakip Assanov.