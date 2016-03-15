Prosecutor General met with head of Staff of CIS Observation Mission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Askhat Daulbayev has held a meeting with the head of the Staff of the Mission of observers from the CIS Yevgeniy Sloboda.

The sides have discussed the issues of the rule of law during the period of early elections of deputies of the Majilis and maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Mr. Daulbayev informed his interlocutor about the organizational measures to ensure the legitimacy of the electoral process.

A.Daulbayev noted that the election campaign is being carried out within the legal framework and serious violations of the election law were not recorded.

Mr.Sloboda spoke about the functions and tasks of the work of the CIS Observer Mission. He shared his impressions on the preparation and holding of early elections of deputies to the Majilis.