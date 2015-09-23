Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan and Indian Ambassador discussed issues of bilateral cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Askhat Daulbayev met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Harsh Kumar Jain today.

A wide range of issues were discussed at the meeting. In particular, the sides discussed the issues of countering transnational organized crime and expansion of the legal framework, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office informs.

A. Daulbayev informed the Ambassador of India about the main directions of the work of the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan and noted that expansion of the international relations was one of the priorities of the activity of the law-enforcement bodies of the country. He also told about the measures taken in order to ensure order, and about the changes in terms of implementation of five institutional reforms of the Head of State.

The sides also noted that the fight against transnational crime was one of the key activities of the law-enforcement bodies of Kazakhstan and India and this meeting would be another important step in reaching a higher level of the international cooperation in the legal sphere between the two countries. Besides, the interlocutors considered the possibility of exchange of specialists in the sphere of IT technologies and in the fight against cybercrime.

In conclusion, the Ambassador expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and thanked the Prosecutor General for the productive meeting.