Prosecutor General orders check of all shopping malls after Kemerovo tragedy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Kairat Kozhamzharov has ordered the fire authorities to carry out unscheduled inspections of all shopping centers across the country following the recent tragedy in Russia, Kazinform has learned from the Prosecutor General's Office press service.

According to the press release, it is planned over the next two months to check 1,151 high-risk objects with an area of 1.5 thousand square meters or more.

In addition to shopping malls, the authorities will also inspect pre-schools and schools across Kazakhstan.

It is noted that the facilities that do not meet the fire safety requirements will be shut down.