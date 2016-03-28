Prosecutor General’s Office to return four Kazakhstanis sentenced in PRC, U.S.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Prosecutor General's Office will accept four Kazakhstanis from the PRC and the U.S. for their further sentence in their home country. Sergey Dospolov, Chief of the International Cooperation Department, said in an interview to Kazinform.

“In the past five years, Kazakhstan has returned 152 our compatriots. Nine more have been extradited by China beginning from August 2015. We are planning to accept two more Kazakhstanis sentenced in the PRC. Having signed the Inter-American Criminal Sentences Convention as of 1993, Kazakhstan gained an opportunity to transfer its residents sentenced in the countries of American continents. Presently, we are working on extradition of two Kazakhstani residents from in the U.S.,” said Dospolov.

According to him, in March 2016 Chinese side extradited a 42-year-old M., resident of Almaty, to Kazakhstan. He was arrested in Urumqi in 2003 on a charge of murder. In 2004, he was sentenced to life imprisonment at an Urumqi correctional facility.

“Over this period we have extradited 265 foreigners which let Kazakhstan save 375 mln tenge,” Dospolov concluded.