Prosecutor General urges Kazakhstanis not to succumb to provocations on participation in land reform protest (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Prosecutor General Zhakip Assanov has urged Kazakhstanis not to succumb to provocations and calls for the participation in the land reform protest.

According to his words, May 6 the President signed a moratorium on the application of certain provisions of the Land Code. The Head of State instructed to establish a commission on the land reform. At the regional level, citizens have the opportunity to participate in the work of the Commission through the community councils. A special portal Jerturaly.kz was created where people can find all the information about the work of the Commission.

"However, individuals ignore these conditions and laws, and continue to provoke Kazakhstanis against illegal protests," said Mr. Assanov.

"There is a deliberate politicization and spreading false information with elements of incitement of social and ethnic strife. Such actions are contrary to the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In this regard, I urge Kazakhstanis not to succumb to provocations on participation in the land reform protest and demonstrate firm civil position in the name of maintaining stability in the country," he said.

In conclusion the Prosecutor General noted that according to Article 25 of the Law "On Prosecutor's Office", the organization of the illegal rally, as well as the fact of participation in it shall entail administrative or criminal responsibility. The law enforcement agencies are to prevent any violations of the law and immediately take legal measures including criminal prosecution.

