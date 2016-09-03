Prosecutor General Zh. Assanov, Lord Woolf met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov met on Friday with ex-Chief Justice of England and Wales Lord Woolf Kenneth.

The parties discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation including interaction with the leading international lawyers and development of partnership in the field of legal proceedings and reforming of arbitration activities.

The parties exchanged views on the possibility of participation of Lord Woolf in the establishment of the Court of the Astana International Financial Center and the International Arbitration Center based on the English law, and also involvement of highly-experienced English judges and arbitrators in administration of justice in the Astana IFC territory.

The sides highly appraised the prospects of bilateral relations and expressed their intention to strengthen cooperation in the legal sphere.



