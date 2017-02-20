Prosecutor of Akmola region appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tashimbaev Timur was appointed Prosecutor of Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the region's Prosecutor's Office.

Timur Tashimbaev graduated from Kazakh State University majoring in 'jurisprudence'.

Tashimbaev began his career as a trainee investigator of Frunze district of Almaty. He later worked as investigator, assistant prosecutor of Frunze district, as well as an assistant then senior assistant and deputy prosecutor of Ili district of Almaty region.

Over the years, Timur Tashimbaev held various positions in the Prosecutor General's Office. He was a prosecutor of Bostandyk and Turksib districts of Almaty, and deputy prosecutor of Astana.

From 2007 to 2012 Tashimbayev served as deputy head of the Law Enforcement System Department of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2012 to 2016 he served as chief of the department on supervision of legality of operational-searching activity of the Prosecutor General's Office.

From January 2017 Tashimbayev was an Acting Prosecutor of North-Kazakhstan region.