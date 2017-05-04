Prosecutors gift Expo 2017 tickets to Great Patriotic War veterans

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region prosecutors visited the Great Patriotic War veterans in the run-up to celebration of 72nd Anniversary of Victory, Kazinform reports with reference to the press-service of the regional prosecutor's office.

The prosecutors visited veterans to convey their congratulations, present valuable gifts and render necessary social, medical and legal assistance in Taraz and districts of the region.

Zhambyl Regional Prosecutor Yernat Sybankulov congratulated 96-year-old veteran Kybyray Ryspanbetov living in Taraz on the coming Victory Day.

Kybyray went to the front in 1942 and returned in 1945. He saw all the nightmare of war and defended the besieged Leningrad. He was awarded with the First and Second Class Orders of the Patriotic War, the Medal "For the Defence of Leningrad", the Medal "For the Victory over Germany in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945" and has other awards as well. After coming back from the war Kybyray Ryspanbetov worked in agriculture for the sake of Motherland. The veteran was very delighted with the visit and expressed his gratitude to the prosecutor.

"Each of them deserves respect since they honourably withstood the enemy's onslaught to protect our Motherland.", said the regional prosecutor. "This most terrible war in human history involved each Kazakh family. And now, after so many years, we remember and hounor the merits of our grandfathers."

Among valuable presents the prosecutor gave two invitation tickets for Expo-2017 International Exhibition to the veteran.

The employees of Moyinkum District prosecutor's office visited a Great Patriotic War veteran Sagash Abdirov and got to know about his deeds of arms for which he was awarded with the Orders of the Patriotic War, the Order of Victory, the Medal "For the Defence of the Caucasus" and other medals. After the war Sagash served as a teacher, then as a school headmaster, headed Rural Council and Council of Elders in Shyganak village. The veteran now happily lives together with his ten children who gave birth to 30 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.

The prosecutor instructed his subordinates to take care of the veterans, their widows and homefront workers on a regular basis.