Prosecutors in Kazakhstan to be rated based on performance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhalip Assanov suggested creating so-called lists of best-performing and underperforming prosecutors.

"The employee [of Prosecutor General's Office] should feel personally responsible for each case and each complaint. For one, let's introduce two registries in each public prosecution office. One registry will contain the best-performing prosecutors who are active and ready take up initiative. The second one will include those prosecutors who underperform. Their management will be rated by their employees as well," said Assanov, speaking at the session of the Board of the Prosecutor General's Office dedicated to results of the first half of 2016.



The Prosecutor General added that statistics often overlooks people. "It is easy to ‘draw' good statistics. It helps you paper over the cracks. But the situation with rating of the employees must be changed radically," he added.