Prosecutors seek Pistorius murder verdict

PRETORIA. KAZINFORM - South African prosecutors on Monday filed an appeal calling for Paralympian star Oscar Pistorius to be convicted of murder for killing his girlfriend - just days before he is due to be released from prison.

Pistorius has spent less than a year behind bars since being convicted in a sensational trial on the lesser charge of culpable homicide, and is expected to leave jail on Friday for a form of house arrest. But the 28-year-old could soon be back in prison if prosecutors are successful in their argument in the appeal court that he should have been convicted of murder rather than culpable homicide - a charge equivalent to manslaughter. If they win their case, which is expected to be heard in November, Pistorius could face at least 15 years in jail. Source: Arab News