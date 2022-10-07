Prospects for comprehensive strengthening of Kazakhstan-Austrian relations discussed in Vienna

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held meetings with official representatives of Austria during his working visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting with International Affairs Advisor to the Federal President of Austria Gerda Vogl, the parties discussed the outcomes of the meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York, as well as issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan were also discussed during the meeting. Deputy Minister Vassilenko informed about the upcoming early presidential election in Kazakhstan and the transformation of the country’s political system.

Bilateral and multilateral cooperation and current regional and international issues were discussed at the Austrian Foreign Ministry with Secretary General Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal.

Representatives of Kazakhstan and Austria agreed to maintain close contact and active interaction on issues of bilateral and multilateral agenda.

Vassilenko also met with representatives of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to discuss its role in international politics and prospects for further cooperation of Kazakhstan with the Organization’s institutions.

Vassilenko gave an interview to a correspondent of one of the leading Austrian newspapers «Die Presse». The discussion also touched upon pertinent issues of Kazakhstan's cooperation with foreign partners, global and regional security, and further political modernization of the country.





Photo: press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry











