Prospects for Eurasia’s transport and communication system development debated in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The International Conference «The Transport and Logistics Market» and Kazakhstan’s international exhibition Translogistica Kazakhstan 2021 have kicked off in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The hybrid-format event is held by the ITECA exhibition company of Kazakhstan, Atakent-Expo with support from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Opening the conference, Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Berik Kamaliyev read out the welcome message of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

Pointing out that the exhibition and conference devoted to the prospects for the development of the transport and communication system of the Eurasian continent, the Kazakh PM noted that over many years both events have been effective platforms for discussing professional issues and finding practical ways to solve them as well as dialogue between government structures and businesses.

«Being in the center of the main transport lines of the Eurasian continent, Kazakhstan serves as a transit bridge and a reliable partner between Asia and Europe as evidenced by the international composition of the participants of the exhibition and conference,» said the Kazakh PM in his message, expressing hope that the Translogistica Kazakhstan 2021 exhibition will contribute to the development of transit and transport potential of the country, further strengthen long-term and mutually beneficial partnership and wishing the participants and guests productive meetings, work, and successful fulfillment of their plans.

According to the organizers, TransLogistica Kazakhstan since its debut in 1996 has become a large event for professionals, working in the transport field, logistics, machine-building, and other spheres related to transport in Central Asia.

As part of the Strategic session the heads of the Transport Ministries of Latvia, Lithuania, and Belarus as well as reps of the world’s major transport companies are to give speeches. Over 70 companies from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia, and Ukraine confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

The exhibition traditionally features the Latvian and Estonian stands with companies demonstrating their services, latest equipment and innovative technologies for potential partners from Kazakhstan.



























