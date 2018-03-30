Prospects for transport and logistics co-op with India discussed in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of KTZ Express, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company, participated in Doing Business with India seminar in Almaty, Kazinform cites the press service of the national company.

The event was organized by the Kazakh-Indian Business Council and the Association of the Indian Community in Kazakhstan (INCHAM) with the support from the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

Speaking at the seminar, Vice President of KTZ Express JSC Nurlan Igembayev informed of the capabilities of Kazakhstan's transport and logistics infrastructure.

According to Mr. Igembayev, Kazakhstan is developing a backbone network of logistic centers inland and overseas for the consolidation and distribution of freight traffics, creating favorable conditions for the implementation of investment projects involving the private sector, and developing regular container services between the largest trade poles through multimodal solutions and a comprehensive package of logistics services that ensure predictability and speed of goods supply.

"Creating and developing new high-potential corridors will boost the development of logistics infrastructure and increase trade turnover between Kazakhstan and India," Nurlan Igembayev said.

Participants of the seminar noted the growing popularity of the North-South Corridor and the need to stimulate these freight traffics by improving the procedures for customs control and export-import operations. In their view, the experience of the China-Europe-China Transit Route can be used in developing the North-South Corridor.