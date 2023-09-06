EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:19, 06 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Prospects of cooperation with Azerbaijan discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakaev held a meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoglanov, Kazinform reports via the Kazakh MFA.

    The meeting held on Monday, Sep 4, discussed the current issues encompassing Kazakhstani-Azerbaijani cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats. The sides exchanged views on the prospects of its future development.

    Particular attention was given to fostering cooperation within multilateral structures such as spethe

    Turkic cooperation organizations, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).


    Alibek Bakaev stressed the need to raise efficiency of international organizations. This entailed reinforcing food security and enhancing transit and transport connectivity among member countries, all while considering the ongoing transformation of CICA in light of current global geopolitical and geo-economic dynamics.

    Aghalar Atamoglanov emphasized the critical role of Kazakhstani-Azerbaijani strategic cooperation in advancing economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian ties between the two nations.

    In conclusion, both parties reached an agreement to maintain regular communication on pertinent issues concerning Kazakhstani-Azerbaijani cooperation.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Politics Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!