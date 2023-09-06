Prospects of cooperation with Azerbaijan discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakaev held a meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoglanov, Kazinform reports via the Kazakh MFA.

The meeting held on Monday, Sep 4, discussed the current issues encompassing Kazakhstani-Azerbaijani cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats. The sides exchanged views on the prospects of its future development.

Particular attention was given to fostering cooperation within multilateral structures such as spethe

Turkic cooperation organizations, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Alibek Bakaev stressed the need to raise efficiency of international organizations. This entailed reinforcing food security and enhancing transit and transport connectivity among member countries, all while considering the ongoing transformation of CICA in light of current global geopolitical and geo-economic dynamics.

Aghalar Atamoglanov emphasized the critical role of Kazakhstani-Azerbaijani strategic cooperation in advancing economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian ties between the two nations.

In conclusion, both parties reached an agreement to maintain regular communication on pertinent issues concerning Kazakhstani-Azerbaijani cooperation.