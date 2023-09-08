Prospects of cooperation with UNESCO discussed in Kazakh Foreign Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov held a meeting with Director of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office Amir Piric, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Umarov noted that the cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNESCO has reached a new level in recent years. In this context, he expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the visit by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay to Astana in June 2023 which commenced with a visit to the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkestan.

The Kazakh diplomat highlighted the importance of implementing joint projects with UNESCO focusing on leveraging the capabilities of artificial intelligence, as well as the development of the creative industry, as noted in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address «Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan». He also acknowledged UNESCO’s contribution to developing projects aimed at enhancing the skills of educators in a digital and inclusive environment, as well as conducting research on water security issues.

In turn, Piric informed about the ongoing transformation of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office into a Regional Multisectoral Office of the Organization, incorporating new countries into it. The parties discussed the activities of the Central Asian Regional Glaciological Center of Category 2 under the auspices of UNESCO, as well as issues related to the Pretashkent transboundary aquifer (GGRETA).

In conclusion, the Head of the UNESCO Office expressed readiness to continue providing support in implementing new projects in the field of education, science, and culture.