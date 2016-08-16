Prospects of participation of Chinese companies in EXPO-2017 discussed in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev met with Director General of New Euro-Asia Group Holding Sun Li.

The Kazakhstani diplomat told about the main achievements of Kazakhstan over the recent years, priorities and meaning of the state program on infrastructural development "Nurly Zhul", "Informational Kazakhstan-2020" Program, National Plan "100 specific steps", EXPO-2017 and the main directions and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

In turn, Sun Li noted that it was a great honor for New Euro-Asia Group Holding to be the main partner and part of the construction process of the pavilion of the SCO at the EXPO-2017.

According to the Chinese businessman, New Euro-Asia Group plans to hold several cultural and humanitarian events dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the SCO as well as special exhibitions and conferences.

The sides also discussed the issues of mutually beneficial cooperation in the tourist sphere, prospects of organization of joint cultural events including making a documentary titled "Kazakhstan as seen by Chinese celebrities".