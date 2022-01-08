EN
    15:15, 08 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Protest ends in Aktau city

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Protest has ended in the city of Aktau as its participants are leaving the Yntymak square, kazinform correspondent reports.

    Protesters left the Yntymak square in the center of the city. Vehicular traffic is restored in the central street along the city administration.

    The local police have detained several protesters who refused to leave the square.

    Public transport has been restored in Mangistau region earlier this morning.

    The situation in Aktau is calm and stable.


    Kazakhstan Regions 2022 state of emergency Aktau
    Currently reading
