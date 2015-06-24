Protesters in Yerevan demand president to cancel increase in tariffs for electricity

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Demonstrators in Yerevan demanded the Armenian president to cancel the increase in tariffs for electricity, the organizers of the protest said June 24, Tass Russian news agency reported.

"Our demand is to receive the order of the president, terminating the decision of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of June 17 on increasing electricity prices," the protesters said. They are waiting for a response from the prime minister or speaker of the parliament of the republic during the day. It is reported that expert lawyers, economists and energy experts took part in the preparation of the requirement. The protests take place since evening of June 23 on one of the main streets of Yerevan - Marshal Baghramian Avenue. It has been barricaded by plastic garbage cans in the central streets of the city. The police called the demonstrators for returning the garbage cans but they ignored. A coordination protest group, discussing Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan's proposal about a meeting, failed to resolve the issue of the delegation staff. Moreover, many protesters expressed their negative attitude to the idea of the meeting, initiated by the president. Kazinform refers to Trend.az. It was announced at the rally that a group of young activists began a sit-in demonstration in the second largest city of Armenia - Gyumri. The protesters urged to start similar rallies in other cities too.